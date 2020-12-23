From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,335 personnel across the state to maintain law and order before, during and after the yuletide season.

The Benue State Corps Commandant, Sule Sadiq Okeji, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, ASC Ejelikwu Anebi, said the heavy deployment was as a result of the rise in insecurity across the country.

‘Because of the current insecurity in the country, the Corps is not leaving anything to chance to ensure the security of lives and properties across the state.’

Okeji also warned all criminal elements who would want to cause mayhem or use the Christmas season to vandalise any government property to desist from doing so stressing that officers and men of the Command are on 24/7 surveillance and any culprit apprehended would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commandant called on residents of the state to go about their legitimate activities without fear but to ensure that they fully comply with all COVID-19 preventative protocols.

The Commandant, wishing all Christian faithful and residents of the state a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance, urged all to be law-abiding.