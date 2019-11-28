Bibiie’s Culinary, a renowned confectionery service outfit based in Abuja has set the wheels rolling for its Christmas Bonanza sales.

The CEO, Miss Bimbo Omole made this known on Saturday during the flag off event for the Yuletide fair in Abuja.

According to Omole, “Bibiie’s Culinary is all about quieting your cravings. We offer top notch confectionery services such as:

-Cakes for all events

-Finger foods

-Small chops

-All kinds of snack

-kids party packs

-Chapman

-Birthday surprise packages

-Party planning & lots more.

“Our Yuletide Bonanza is here again with amazing deals fit for all budgets. The following and more are up for grabs:

₦5,000 deal

*6 inch plain cake

*Box of 4 chocolate doughnuts

₦8,000 deal A

*6inch cake

*Bottle of wine

*8 Chocolate doughnuts

₦8,000 deal B

*Box of 12 cuppies

*Pack of 50 puffs

*Pack of 20 samosa and spring rolls

₦10,000 deal A

*8 inch cake

*4 choc sprinkled doughnuts

*A bottle of wine

₦10,000 deal B

*Box of 12 cuppies

*Meat kebab-12pcs

*Pack of 50 puffs

*Pack of 20 samosa and spring rolls-

₦12,000 deal

*6″ inch cake

*Pack of 50 puffs

*12pcs meat kebab

*Pack of 20 samosa and spring rolls

₦15,000 deal

*Box of 12 cuppies

*Peppered chicken-20pcs

*Tray of 100 puffs

*Packs of 20 samosa and spring rolls

₦20,000 deal

*8inches Cake

*Peppered chicken-20pcs

*Tray of 100 puffs

*Packs of 20 samosa and spring rolls

*A bottle of wine

“Although this Bonanza sales only applies to clients within Abuja and the F.C.T., our regular services are available nation wide,” Omole stated.

To place orders:

Call/WhatsApp Bibiie’s Culinary: 08110835903 or 08095040176