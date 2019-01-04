In a Nigerian State, a crowd of excited citizens at a motor park clusters around a bus revving to take them to a holiday destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations. But a female bomber thinks otherwise. Feigning to be a passenger, she sneaks into their midst and detonates the lethal luggage on her body. She is blown into pieces. Scores of others suffer the same fate. Those who didn’t die instantly, will die slowly, maimed, scarred and glued to gory memories of anguish for life. Are they luckier than those who experience prompt dispatch to the great beyond?

Same scene elsewhere: at a busy central market, an explosion rocks shops and sheds, sparking an inferno that kills many of those shopping for Christmas and New Year. Health personnel race the wounded and the dead away in ambulances to medical centres and mortuaries. Global news agency, Reuters, tells the world “there are unknown numbers of casualties” in the tragedy.

Dateline: Geidam, Yobe, December 21, 2014, the Yuletide week. Several people are feared dead and many public buildings torched as suspected Boko Haram insurgents invade a community. It’s a blind typhoon-like attack, targeting no one but inflicting death and destruction and disaster on all.

Besides the dead and those dismembered by these assaults, we have a great army of grieving family folk, friends, loved ones, neighbours and a large population of internally displaced persons. Among them are those joining the ranks of orphans, widows and widowers.

But there are other hues of the Christmas blues not heaped on us by the militants of Boko Haram and other men and women angry with society. One is the irreverent conception that Christmas is the season to spend, outspend and revel, the period to show off expensive new apparel, the time to inflict further pain on the poor by hiking the cost of goods and services. Another is to hold parties that are veritable platforms for debauchery that mock the Man whose birth we claim we are celebrating.