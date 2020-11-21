Chikatina Hairs Ltd, one of the leading hair companies in Lagos, has decided to dazzle her numerous customers this yuletide with a unique novel brand of pre-tied head wraps with hairs of various types and colours.

Called Gorgeous Head Wrap By Chikatina Hairs, these unique head-wrap designs came as a result of the needs of busy, fashionable and classy ladies to get an alternative to conventional wigs and weaves.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Lynda Chinelo Ezeh, this is a way of creating another dimension of female hairstyle in Nigeria. “Each gorgeous head-wrap comes with a stylish spare which can be interchanged for all occasions. The head wraps were also designed in such a unique and stylish way to remove stress and make one look more elegant”.

On how to wear it, Ezeh said: “Simply brush up your hair, pack your it carefully with a wig cap to prevent your hairs from sprouting from the sides and then wear your head-wrap”.

The brand comes in first four unique designs namely: Chikatina Gorgeous Fringe, Chikatina Gorgeous Pony, Chikatina Gorgeous Twist/Crochets, and Chikatina Gorgeous Fancy Scarf Band.

Also, the Pony Wrap category has sub varieties such as Bounce, Waves and Curls. Each has long and short length for easier specification.

The gorgeous head-wraps are highly suitable for all categories of women irrespective of age, tribe, religion and race. It serves for all occasions. Apart from the elegance in each design, they are affordable too.