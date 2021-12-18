Rev. Sam Oye, Lead Pastor of The Transforming Church Abuja, has cautioned Christians against negative lifestyle injurious to their image and health under the guise of celebrating Christmas.

Oye said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that what was required of every good Christian, is to seek God’s presence in all activities during the period.

“Christmas is a period people remember the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and when we remember that someone was born who came into this world and made a difference, all we should think of is to emulate him.

“Christmas is about godliness, as such people should strive to be righteous rather than engage in extravagant lifestyles that could lead them to debt or sin.

“Christians should live impactful lives, make their lives count and make sure we are a blessing to others.

“A man’s life does not consist of what the man possesses, what you don’t have or what you have doesn’t define who you are at Christmas or always.

“Christmas is all about the importance of our life and how we should be giving back to society to add value to humanity,” he said.

The pastor said the period should be about godliness, moderation and contentment, and not a time to cut corners, steal and kill.

Oye encouraged Christians to share what they have, show love to those who have little and emulate Jesus Christ’s virtue of humbleness, discipline, love and contentment.

“I want to encourage Nigerians to live within their means. We don’t need to plunder to celebrate God’s life and mercy on us.”(NAN)