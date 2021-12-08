From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ubulu-Uku community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has unfolded plans for its 2021 annual carnival scheduled for December 27.

Coordinator of the carnival, Alex Akpuh said the aim is to promote the cultural heritage of Ubulu-Uku as well as unite entire Ubulu-Unor, Ubulu-Uku, Ubulu-Okiti and Ozubulu in Anambra State who are bound by the same ancestry.

Akpuh said the carnival would be a cultural and entertainment fiesta for the indigenes and non-indigenes alike during the Yuletide.

“The carnival shall feature traditional dances from Ubulu-Uku, Ubulu-Unor, Ubulu-Okiti and Ozubulu in Anambra State among others.

“Other features includes exhibition and display of the people’s traditional crafts such as the traditional white woven cloth ‘Akwaocha’, beads and paintings, street dance party, and talent show.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Lawrence Ejiofor said the Ubulu-Uku carnival would contribute in making Delta an entertainment hub.