From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has adopted various strategies to maintain peace and security before, during and after the festive period in the state.

In one of the measures, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ali ordered massive deployment of personnel across the state with special attention to flashpoints and places of public gathering.

In a statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the CP directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to deploy men to all venues of celebrations and other resorts centres to nip any criminal move in the bud.

According to Edafe, all special patrol teams have been activated with men deployed to major roads across the state for regular patrol.

“The CP equally tasked the commanders of the various tactical teams with the responsibility of ensuring that men deployed are properly supervised,” he said.

Edafe assured that traffic control at the River Niger Head Bridge has been taken care of “as both police personnel and traffic wardens have been deployed solely for the purpose of traffic control while the DPOs of ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions Asaba and the State Traffic Officer have been tasked with the responsibilities of working with other security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic and effective supervision of police and traffic personnel deployed.

“The DPOs of Ekpan and Ebrumede divisions have been directed to ensure adequate security in Warri and its environs and to ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the the ever busy DSC and Effurun roundabouts.

“The CP also ordered the deployment of marine police along the water ways to checkmate the activities of sea pirates and illegal bunkerers with particular attention on Escravos, Burutu and Warri waterways with a view to ensuring the protection of traders and travellers along the water ways.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations to organize continuous ‘OPERATION SHOW OF FORCE’ with effect from Monday 20th December 2021 in all parts of the state with a view to ensuring a hitch free Yuletide period.”

The command urged members of the public to be law abiding and continue to support the police in the fight against crime and criminalities, assuring that the command was committed to provide security, maintain law and protect lives and properties among other duties in the state.