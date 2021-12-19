From Chris Orji and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has adopted various strategies to maintain peace and security before, during and after the festive period in the state.

In one of the measures, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ali, ordered massive deployment of personnel across the state with special attention to flashpoints and places of public gathering.

In a statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, the CP directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to deploy men to all venues of celebrations and other resorts centres to nip any criminal move in the bud.

According to Edafe, all special patrol teams have been activated with men deployed to major roads across the state for regular patrol.

“The CP equally tasked the commanders of the various tactical teams with the responsibility of ensuring that men deployed are properly supervised,” he said.

Edafe assured that traffic control at the River Niger Bridge Head had been taken care of “as both police personnel and traffic wardens have been deployed solely for the purpose of traffic control while the DPOs of ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions Asaba and the State Traffic Officer have been tasked with the responsibilities of working with other security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic and effective supervision of police and traffic personnel deployed.”