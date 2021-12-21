From Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Lukman Olabiyi

The Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESMA) said it has deployed over 700 officers to complement efforts of the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the control of traffic at the Asaba end of the River Niger Head Bridge.

The measure is to ensure steady flow of vehicular traffic on the ageing bridge during the Yuletide.

In previous years, traffic gridlock on the bridge was a major challenge with commuters failing to get to their desired destination for the Christmas and New Year celebrations with their families.

Director General, DESTMA, Azubike Idah, who announced the deployment in Asaba, also gave update on the traffic situation in eastern corridor from Issele Azagba to Onitsha bridge head. He said: “We have resolved that there will be no road block, from toll gate of Delta side to Upper Iweka in Anambra. No check point of any sort, and there will be no police activity.

“In all the bottle necks, we have Army, Police, Civil Defence, Road Safety and DESTMA. Army will pull a greater punch when it comes to enforcement, but we told them to be at the background. They are the last resort.”

He said inflow and outflow of traffic on the bridge would maintain single lane, and that heavy and light duty tow trucks would be on standby to remove disabled vehicles.

The DESTMA boss urged Very Important Personalities (VIPs) to discourage their drivers from driving against traffic.

Idah said his men will be on duty throughout the festive period as an essential service provider, adding that officers who failed to report to duty would be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to be security and safety conscious during and after festive season. The governor restated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with communities on provision of infrastructure and security, to ensure the safety of life and property, especially during the Yuletide season. He stated this at the grand finale of the 2021 Community Day Celebration at the Police College, Ikeja.

At the event, enlightenment talks were given on safety and security for the yuletide, COVID 19 protocols, while communities that excelled in development services were rewarded with buses.