From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has raised the alarm that students are presently stranded in campuses across the Delta State as a result of a hike in transportation fares to their respective communities.

The leadership of NANS Zone B (South-South and South East) raised the alarm in Asaba at a press briefing shortly after the election of officers of the zone.

Zonal Deputy Coordinator Dio Oghale Rex, who spoke alongside the Coordinator, Olisa Nwuruku Alfred, lamented that a lot of students were unable to join their families for the festive holiday due to high transportation costs.

He said transport fare from Asaba to Ughelli which used to be between N1,000 and N1,500 has skyrocketed to N3,000 beyond the reach of students.

‘Now, most students are stranded on campuses as they can’t go back home for the festive holiday.

‘We are calling on the state government to urgently intervene so that students can enjoy the best of the season with their families,’ he said.

Rex also appealed to the state government to come up with measures on how to reduce exorbitant private hostel fees on campus, noting that the coat of house rents was presently unbearable.

Speaking on the state of the union, the zonal coordinator, Alfred, said NANS would continue to be the voice of students in the zone, urging students who are victims of arbitrary expulsion, harassment, extortion, intimidation, and other unlawful acts to bring their complaints to the leadership of the zone for prompt attention.

Alfred commended the president of NANS, Asefon Dayo Sunday, on his unwavering stand against the removal of fuel subsidy, and assured him of the solidarity and support of the zone in chasing the cause to a trusted end.

He called on the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its polytechnic counterpart to find a common ground and resolve all lingering issues in order to avoid another strike in the nation’s tertiary education sector.