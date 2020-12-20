From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State Danmallam Mohammed has warned criminals and intending ones to steer clear from the zone and its environs or to be flush out of the zone.

He assured continued commitment of officers of the zone to join forces with other security agencies to protect lives and property of citizens of the zone to ensure hitch free celebrations.

The DIG reaffirmed the readiness of the zone to deploy appropriate measures, alliance with critical stakeholders and other relevant security formations to drive tactical security mechanisms towards ensuring that the Christmas and allied festivities in view are celebrated in utmost peaceful atmosphere in the zone.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer DSP Nkiruka Nwode in a statement said that DIG Mohammed further upheld the various mechanisms deployed by the state commissioners of police under the zone to protect human lives and belongings in their respective states.

He urged the people to adhere strictly to these orders as they’ll help in the proper policing of our environments during and after the season into which we have entered.

“All the prohibited outings clearly spelt out by the commissioners of Enugu and Anambra State commands are endorsed and upheld by the Zone-13 in conjunction with other rules that may be added in order to achieve maximum protection of lives and property of the populace. In the interest of security, all manner of fireworks during the season are put on restriction.

“To this end, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ukpo), Anambra State assured youths, children, men and women alike within the zone of professional security dispensation in the season under review, urging everyone to remain law-abiding, monitor movements in their areas and neighbourhoods and report strange movements and activities to the nearest police formations within the zone for apt response.

“We thank you for keeping faith with the Nigeria Police Force and assure you of our avowed commitment towards protecting your lives and property, during and after this season. We wish you happy Christmas and New Year in advance” Mohammed stated.