Going by his philanthropic nature, Dr. Onyeka Ogbatu aka Don Perry has once again put smiles on the faces of indigent families in his hometown of Obodoukwu in Ideator North Local Government Area of Imo State.

At the last count, over 200 families each got 10kg of rice, cartons of noodles, tomatoes, sardines and vegetable oil to celebrate the Yuletide.

For Don Perry, this charitable gesture has become an annual tradition as well as a familiar terrain for the young and unassuming real estate, hospitality and winery mogul, who takes pride in impacting lives and empowering humanity. To eradicate poverty, unemployment and crime in his hometown, Don Perry last year gave over 30 youths N.3m each while 50 women also got N50,000 each.

Fondly called Don Pee by friends and well wishers, Ogbatu has also invested in the social activities of Obodoukwu. As chairman of Spanish Kingdom Group, his company is the sole sponsor of the annual Obodoukwu Unity Cup whose final was held on Monday, January 3 at Obodoukwu Unity Center field. The competition had the defending champions, Ambassadors FC of Abuja, playing against an Onitsha-based team. It was an exhilarating match that had Ambassadors FC of Abuja retaining the cup and smiling home with N2 million cash.