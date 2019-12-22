Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Petroleum products marketers in Ogun State have been warned not to engage in sharp practices such as diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding and adulteration of products during and after the yuletide.

The Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zagi, gave the warning during a meeting with members of the Independent Petroleum Products Marketers in Abeokuta. She said DPR officials would be going round the state on monitoring and surveillance operations, stressing the Department would not hesitate to sanction any marketer found culpable.

This is as she urged the residents of the state to shun panic buying and storing of fuel inside or around residential areas to avoid disaster, assuring them that petroleum products would be available before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to Bello-Zagi, DPR has put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that fuel is available in all parts of the state during the festive period. She advised members of the public to promptly report any marketer found violating the regulations of the Department.