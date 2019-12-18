As part of Sen. Ben Ayade’s Christmas package to the Good people of Abi; Dr Betta Edu and a host of other medical experts will be on ground in Abi local Government area to offer Free Medication in an effort to address healthcare crisis in the local government.

Dr. Betta Edu who made this known to newsmen in Calabar today explained that the medical outreach is a show of humanitarian gesture to fight malaria crisis in the local government.

She said the programme covered blood pressure check, cervical cancer test, medical laboratory services for blood sugar test, malaria, diabetes, hepatitis B and C, arthritis, fastening blood sugar, free very minor surgeries, skilled delivery typhoid, free drugs, body mass index screening, and vitamin deficiencies.

“Dental and optical services will also be offered to the people by physicians.

“I care for you, I care for your health, I care for your wellbeing and I also assure your future is assured,” she said.

VENUE:

Adadama Primary Health Center: 20th December 2019 @ 8:30am

Ekureku 1 primary health center: 21st December 2019 @ 8:30am