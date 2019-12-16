Evang Edim, The general oversea of the house of grace evangelical mission Calabar has advised Christians to imbibe the virtue of Jesus Christ in their daily lives and to live in harmony with their neighbours as they prepare for Christmas.

Edim gave the advice on Sunday in Calabar, at the 2019 house of grace evangelical mission Carol Service in commemoration of Christmas.

He described Christ in the lives of Christians as the hope of the world, adding that they must emulate Him to live a fulfilled life irrespective of the situation one finds himself.

According to him, absence of Jesus Christ, the light of the world in a family will lead to crisis, stressing that Christians should search for the light He represented and life a Godly life.

“It is the potency of the light you carry as a Christian that determines your speed in life.

“As a Christian, your life should be a compass, set a plan for your life and also mend your ways,’’ he advised.

“By redemption as a Christian you are light, search for light because when light comes, darkness gives way.

The cleric further admonished Christians to live a Christ-like life in their places of work and businesses, adding that it was the light of Christ in them that would distinguish them as individuals.

He, therefore, advised Christians to embrace Jesus, urging them to be good ambassadors of Christ in all of their endeavors and always remember he is the reason for the season.