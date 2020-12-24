From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has assured residents of the state of adequate security on the occasion of Christmas and new year celebrations.

He also urged the people to strictly adhere to the federal and state governments’ directives on COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Mobayo, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, on Thursday, disclosed that the command had directed “all the Area Commanders, DPOs and HODs to beef up security and ensure the deployment of police personnel to all places of celebrations throughout the State to prevent crimes.

“Members of the public are hereby, advised to strictly adhere to the Federal and State Governments directives on COVID-19 prevention protocols as the command, in collaboration with other Security Agencies, has put in place measures to arrest and persecute any person or group of persons who violate the directives.”

The police chief who disclosed that the command has banned the use and sales of knockouts and unauthorized fireworks across the state, noted that the use of these explosives could cause distractions and apprehension that may constitute threat to security and enable hoodlums and criminals take advantage during the festive period.

He, however, felicitated with the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas and new year celebrations, advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to be law abiding as any offender will be made to face the wrath of the law.

He urged residents to be security conscious and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call the Police Control Room Number on 08062335577.