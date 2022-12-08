From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has assured the people of the state of adequate security during yuletide.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by his Security Adviser, Brig Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (Retd) made the statement on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, during the launch of ” Ember Month Inter- Agency Security Patrol”

The governor, who gave the assurance said the exercise was to ensure that the state was safe without criminal elements, warning criminally-minded people to steer clear of Ekiti.

The joint patrol team comprises the military, police, Amotekun Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Immigration Service, among others.

The governor said, “Government will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to operate in Ekiti. We have to bring out the security agencies to go round the town, look for and identify some criminal hideouts to flush out the criminals in the state.

“The security agencies will move to every local government, all the highways and make sure that the state is free and the identified forests where criminals assemble are also free for people to go about their normal businesses during this yuletide period.

” Government has already taken measures to deploy enough security in all parts of the state. Government is up to the task. Government is ready to curb criminal activities during this festive period in all parts of the state.

“We need the support of everybody, because security is the responsibility of everybody. When you see something, you say something, don’t see something and decide to keep quite”.