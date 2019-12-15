The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the payment of 13th month salary for all the civil servants and staff of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas with their loved ones.

The decision, part of the outcome of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who was absent.

It would be recalled that the Ugwuanyi administration has been consistent with the payment of the 13th month salary as Christmas bonus – a gesture the organized labour has described as “unprecedented in the history of Enugu State,” which “we never asked or agitated for.”

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Hon. Edeoga disclosed that the state government, in the spirit of Christmas, has paid the December salary of all civil servants and staff of MDAs in the state, adding that the 13th month salary will be paid “in a few days from now.”

The commissioner, who addressed the press, alongside the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Finance, Chieftaincy Matters and Science and Technology, Engr. Greg Nnaji, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, Dr. Charles Egumgbe and Sir. Carl Obi Kama, respectively, also disclosed that the council awarded contracts for more development projects worth over N700 million.

The projects, according to him, include the renovation/rehabilitation of Enugu State Judiciary complex, Independence Layout, Enugu at the sum of N189,493,901.89 and construction/rehabilitation of Amutenyi Obollo Afor-Umuenachi Amalla road, Udenu LGA, at the cost of N321,510,780.94.

Others include, access road and landscape works at 1×8 court room blocks A and B, Enugu North, Enugu South and Enugu East Magisterial Districts, for N138,090,832.83 and the ground water seepage control and soil stabilization works at the court premises to cost N59,916,024.00, totaling N709,011,539.66.

Hon. Edeoga further disclosed that the council rewarded the student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu State, Miss Chidiogo Jane Onoh, who emerged the overall winner in the maiden edition of the essay writing competition organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), with the sum of N250,000.00 and a laptop to encourage her and other children of Enugu State to strive to excel in whatever they do.

“We are trying to convey the information that there is reward for excellence, there is reward for merit, there is reward for hard work”, the commissioner said, adding that the council equally approved appreciation of some students of the state “who did very well in the National Mathematics Competition in Port Harcourt.”