Indigenes of Enugu residing in other parts of the country who returned home for the festive season through the free transportation programme have thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration for his magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people.

Some of the beneficiaries who returned from Zamfara and Jigawa said they were delighted and proud of Governor Ugwuanyi for the gesture. They said they had lost hope of coming home for the yuletide because of economic challenges and high transport fare until they received the news of the government’s free transportation offer.

Mrs. Mary Udeh, a returnee from Zamfara said: “We are grateful to God for a safe trip from Zamfara. It was a long journey and the transport fare from Zamfara to Enugu is very high. So, most of us had no hope of returning home for this Christmas and New Year. But as God may have it, our caring governor remembered us as usual and made it possible for us to be here to see our family members and celebrate this Christmas with them. It is a good thing that Ugwuanyi made us to feel at home. We are grateful to him and the people he used to make this possible.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Joseph Mbah, thanked government for adding Jigawa to the benefiting: “Governor Ugwuanyi has proved to us that he is caring governor; that he is a kindhearted leader who thinks of the wellbeing of his people everywhere they are. He has saved me over N60,000 which I would have spent to transport my family back home.”