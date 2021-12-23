From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Ahead of the 2021 Christmas celebration on December 25, a lawmaker representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua has in Thursday felicitated with stakeholders and members the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his constituency, in Nsukka Local Government area of the state.

Ugwuerua said he had chosen to celebrate with the Party’s stakeholders because they have been supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration and his humble self in the House, adding that at a festive period of this nature, that it is necessary to thank God and those who play vital role for the good governance of the state.

Addressing the stakeholders, which included Commissioners, Special Advisers to the Executive Governor, Senior Special Advisers, Administrators, Senior Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor, LG EXCO and Chairmen of the eleven Electoral Wards in the Constituency, Councilors and Personal Assistants at the Adada House in Nsukka local government area, Dr. Ugwuerua said he was satisfied with the level of support he gets from his people, thus his resolve to appreciate them at Christmas.

“As members of a political class, that have been working harmoniously to build our Great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to an enviable position, I deemed it necessary for us to come together to chat and share love, which is the spirit of the festival.

“This is really to appreciate you on the way and manner we have been working together to support Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and my humble self that represents our Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly”, the lawmaker said.

The law-maker who distributed over 100 hundred bags of rice to the party’s stakeholders, friends and well-wishers, pledged to appreciate the people more as they continue to show solidarity and support to the party, stressing that Christmas is a moment of joy with the loved ones.

He thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for transforming Enugu state and described him as enthusiastic, committed, development oriented, a true son of the soil, an ambassador of peace and epitome of good governance.

According to him, the Governor has broken the jinx of ineptitude in governance and has at the same time become a shining example as the only Governor in the country, whose State enjoys high level of peace and security, resulting to the accommodation of people from diverse culture and religion.

He therefore solicited from his constituents to always throw their weight on Governor Ugwuanyi as he has re-defined democracy as truly the government of the masses.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of the State, Frank Agbowo and the treasurer, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nsukka local government, Chidi Okoro, commended Dr. Ugwuerua for his magnanimity to identify with his people in a festive period as Christmas.

They added that the lawmaker remains outstanding and the only representative of Nsukka West State Constituency that has continuously being having the feelings of his people. While urging him to continue with his kind gesture and community services, they also thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for given the law-maker a level playing ground to operate.

The duo who spoke on behalf of the party stakeholders pledged their unalloyed support to Governor Ugwuanyi and Ugwuerua.