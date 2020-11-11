Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved free transportation for indigenes of the state who reside in other parts of the country and intend returning home for Christmas and new year celebrations.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement by Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi.

He said the free transportation has been an annual exercise of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in keeping with its avowed commitment to the wellbeing of indigenes, irrespective of where they reside.

“Registered indigenes of Enugu State living in faraway states in the country, such as Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe and Jigawa states have been included in this year’s free transportation exercise,” he said.

While stating that all protocols and guidelines for containment of the spread of COVID-19 would be strictly adhered to, Itanyi said the time-table for the exercise would be released in due course.

“We also wish to use this medium to thank and appreciate our able Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the fatherly and matured manner he has been handling the affairs of Enugu State, as well as his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of the state,” he said.