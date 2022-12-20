By Chinelo Obogo

Domestic airlines have warned passengers to expect flight delays and cancellations during the yuletide as scarcity of aviation fuel has worsened.

In a statement, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who is the spokesman of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said the impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations is due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which worsened in the past few days.

He said the scarcity will force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and cancellations.

“The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wish to inform the general public of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which rearered its ugly head again in the past few days.

“The scarcity will no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.

“This unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance.

“We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.