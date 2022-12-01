From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the yuletide season, Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, has called on commercial motorcyclists popularly called “okada riders” in Benue state to expose criminals in their midst for smooth operations of their businesses and a safety of all residents.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass also warned the motorcyclists to desist from carrying out jungle justice against suspects.

Bishop Anagbe gave this advice at a thanksgiving Mass organized by Benue Motorcycle Association, (BEMOA), at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Low Level, Makurdi.

He urged them, particularly those operating in Makurdi, to give intelligence to security agencies about criminal characters among them saying when the criminals in their midst are flushed out, their business will thrive.

Represented by the Superior General Via Christi, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Hwande, the Bishop prayed for their safety and urged them to heed to his call and support the security agencies to nip insecurity in the bud.

Also, the Commissioner of Police Benue state command CP Wale Abass, represented by the commands Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP. Catherine Anene said there has been a cordial relationship between the okada riders and the police in the state.

The CP disclosed that plans are on the way to set up okada/police joint taskforce to rid the BEMOA of bad members among them.

He cautioned them against jungle justice and advised them to report cases to the police instead of taking laws into their hands.

The CP urged them never to allow themselves to be used by politicians during electioneering campaigns saying they should go about their jobs with decorum.

On His part, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), CC Ibrahim Mohammed, represented by DRC Kanshio Thomas, said the road is important but does not forgive when it is misused.

He told the gathering that most of the road crashes are caused by human factors that could be avoided such as alcohol and recklessness. He expressed hope that the coming together of okada riders will ease their work in the state.

The President of BEMOA, Mr Matthew Nyiutsa thanked Bishop Anagbe for his advise said they are planning to profile all their members to fish out the bad eggs amongst them.

The Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Aule, also appealed to the okada riders to be security conscious saying okada remains the highest employer of labour both in town and in the rural areas.

Earlier in his homily, Fr Richard Igyor cautioned the group to abide by their code of conduct while their chaplain Fr.Adaga Benjamin appreciated all for gracing the event and appealed to all the members of the okada riders in the state to be law abiding especially in the yuletide period.