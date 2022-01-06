The Eze Ndigbo Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tu ndigbo gba gburugburu), has called on Ndigbo in Ifako-Ijaye to remain steadfast as this year 2022 will amount to a year of blessings.

In a New Year message, Ezekwobi thanked God for his mercies and protection of Ndigbo under his watch.

While calling on government at all levels to do all they can to create employment opportunities for youths, the Eze said such measures will help put an end to insecurity in the country.

On the traffic jam experienced yearly at the Onitsha bridge head, Ezekwobi described it as embarrassing. He thus called on the Federal Government to do all it can to deliver the Second Niger Bridge project in record time.