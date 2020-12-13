From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has sent a warning to criminals who may want to use the Christmas and New Year celebrations to carry out their nefarious activities to think twice or have themselves to blame.

FCT commissioner of police, Bala Ciroma, who gave the warning said the command has deployed a good number of her personnel to guard strategic places like recreational parks/centres, churches, mosques and major highways among others to curb activities of criminals.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, Mariam Yusuf, said the command has also ordered a motorized/foot patrol, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT ahead of the festive period.

The statement reads: “In furtherance with effort to ensure that residents of the Federal Capital Territory enjoy a hitch-free Christmas/New year Celebration, the FCT Police Command has deployed proactive measures, including the massive deployment of personnel at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, churches, mosques and major highways etc.