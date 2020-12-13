Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has sent a warning to criminals who May want to use the Christmas and new year celebrations to carry out their nefarious activities to think twice or have themselves to blame.

FCT commissioner of police Bala Ciroma, who gave the warning said the command has deployed a good number of her personnel to guard strategic places like recreational parks/centres, churches, mosques and major highways among others to curb activities of criminals.

Ciroma in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer Mariam Yusuf, said the command has also ordered a motorized/foot patrol, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT ahead of the festive period.

The statement reads; “In furtherance with effort to ensure that residents of the Federal Capital Territory enjoy a hitch-free Christmas/New year Celebration, the FCT Police Command has deployed proactive measures including the massive deployment of personnel at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, churches, mosques and major highways etc.

“The Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted motorized/foot patrol, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT ahead of the festive period.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to sound a note of warning to all criminals within the FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

“Furthermore, the Command wishes to reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks (also known as knock out), as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Hence, parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards.

“While appealing to residents to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity, the Command wishes to reassure residents of its unflinching resolve to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT during the Christmas/Newyear celebration.

“In case of any emergency or distress, call these numbers:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352