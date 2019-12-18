Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been called upon to give urgent special security attention to the Abuja-Lokoja highway during the yuletide to guarantee easy and safe movement of road users.

Making the call in a letter he sent to the IGP, the Honourable Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commissioner (PCC), Anambra State, Prince Samben Nwosu, noted that the Abuja-Lokoja highway was an unavoidable link between the northern and southern parts of the country, and of crucial importance for the road users plying the route.

Nwosu said:

“Road users are being killed by the alleged bandits on a daily basis on this same route, and it has been a matter of serious concern to the citizenry.

“You will also recall that the Enugu airport, which had been under repairs, had made it impossible for some dignitaries in the eastern part of the country to travel by air and, therefore, must use the same route of this dangerous to access the Federal Capital Territory, including officially carrying out our duties as Federal Commissioners to access our headquarters in Abuja.”

Expressing the people’s fear on the security status of the highway, the Federal Commissioner urged the IGP to do all he can to ensure its protection and safety for road users.

“Please, Sir, for care of life and avoidance of injuries, I pray that you increase your security watch on that road and, more so, to enable people who might wish to travel during this festive season to do so without being killed by these bandits,” he stated.