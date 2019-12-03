Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has secured the commitment of stakeholders in the oil industry for a hitch free celebrations this Christmas season and beyond.

The commitment was secured at a stakeholders meeting Monday, chaired by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on supplies of petroleum products during the Yuletide season, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The stakeholders cut across government, security agencies, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National President of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG].

Aside ensuring that there will be enough supply of the petroleum products during the Yuletide season and beyond, it also secured the commitment of security agencies to stall products diversion, security of life and property during the period as well as conducive environment for operators to operate.

Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC, Mele Kyari said there were enough supplies for the celebration period.