The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday said that massive rehabilitation of roads had begun in the state, ahead of the Yuletide.

He said the move was in tune with the directive of the Federal Government.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ongoing rehabilitation would involve all major roads to ensure smooth ride during the festive season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We know there is going to be a lot of movement, especially for the Christmas and New Year, so the honourable minister has directed that palliative work be carried out on all the major roads where you have pot holes and failed sections.

“Palliative work has started and is ongoing, especially where we have contractors on ground.

“Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta is part of it, palliative work is being carried out by Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd, Ikorodu-Sagamu, Arab Contractors are working there even Lagos-Badagry Expressway where CGC is doing palliative work.

“So we are working on almost all the roads. All the critical sections on all the roads in Lagos State will be attended to,’’ he said.

Speaking on the ongoing Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway rehabilitation and reconstruction project, he said the Lagos section of the construction was about 30 per cent completed.

Popoola said that the SUKUK funding of the project was still on and major progress would be seen in 2022 “because more funding from SUKUK is expected soon’’.

He said work was still ongoing on major bridges in the state, pointing out that work under the Third Mainland Bridge was progressing fast.

He said that ongoing rehabilitation of Eko Bridge was about 65 per cent completed.

He said that several expansion joints had been changed and the ones around Apongbon Bridge were the next about to be changed. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .