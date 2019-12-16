Thirteen lucky customers of Fidelity Bank Plc will enjoy their 2019 Christmas bountifully as the bank rewarded them with N19 million for being faithful and committed to servicing their accounts.

The lucky winners emerged from the second monthly/ first bi-monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo Season 4, which held at the Bank’s Regional Office in Abuja. There were three categories of winners among the customers: N3 million, N2 million and N1 million, in addition to 18 consolation prizes of television set, generators and refrigerators. The Lagos Regional Office had the highest amount of N6 million in total, followed by the North West Region with a total of N4 million while Abuja Region had N3 million cumulative amount. The South East, South South and South West had N2 million each.

One of the lucky winners, Chika Perpetua Maduike f rom Abuja Regional office, who won N2 million, when c ontacted on phone dismissed the call, but finally made i t to the office dancing and rejoicing saying ‘this Christma- s will be a special one for me. I did not believe the ca ller, but later decided to try and see if it was true and I ha ve seen and I am very happy’. She went further to say, “I will advertise Fidelity Bank to everyone and tell them th e bank is number one in Nigeria. Fidelity Bank , God bl ess you and take you to the next level in Jesus name’ Another lucky winner, Olawale Abdulgafar, who won N1 million said: “When I was called and told I have won N1 m, I was not excited because I thought it was a scam. I quickly rushed to a nearby Fidelity Bank and asked so meone I know who said a promo was ongoing and I should go to the Regional office . I am here now and I have seen it is real and I am very happy because this Ch ristmas will be joyous for me. I want to thank Fidelity Bank for keeping their words”. Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi-Okonkwo said lucky customers of the bank will cart away N120 million at the end of the promo in April 2020 , pointing out that N15 million was won during the firs t draw in Ibadan and N19 million in Abuja, bringing the total to N34 million after the second draw.