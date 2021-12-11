From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Each One Aide One Foundation, has began the distribution of bags of rice and other edibles to some media houses and Abia workers.

Some of the benefitting media houses include the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) and Vision Africa Radio.

Outside rice, the other edibles include bags of beans, cartons of tomatoes, gallons of palm oil, salt, stock fish and onions.

Not withstanding the number of civil servants covered by this, the founder of the Foundation, Enyinnaya Nwofor said every teacher in public Primary School in the state will also benefit from the gesture.

Nwafor said the gesture was borne out of his desire to share love among Abia residents and to promote joy in families especially this season.

“The Yuletide season brings love, happiness, joy, peace and prosperity, as well as a great time for family bonding.

“Following our mantra which is improving the quality of lives of Nigerians one step at a time, we’re poised to ensure that transformation gets to every nook and cranny of our nation, while love remains our watchword.”

He encouraged the beneficiaries to remain hopeful in the face of the biting economic realities, assuring that God will not abandon them.

Some of the Ministries and Agencies visited include: the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, Board Of Internal Revenue, Education Trust Fund, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and Local Government Service Commission.

Others include: Civil Service Commission, Abia Sports Council, National Orientation Agency, State Education Management Board, Umuahia Capital Development Agency, Abia State Estate Development Agency, among others.

