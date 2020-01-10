In a bid to support government’s effort at raising the standard of living of Nigerians and also to celebrate the New Year with the less privileged, a philanthropist, Chief Elvis Chukwudi Okonji, Chairman/CEO of GPC Energy and Logistics Ltd., has empowered 170 Nigerians through his NGO, Elvis Chukwudi Okonji Foundation (ECOF).

Speaking, Chief Okonji who made the presentation recently in Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State at a ceremony to mark Umu-Olise Ugo Day, an annual cultural event, said the gesture became necessary because of the high rate of unemployment.

“I am not doing this because I have political ambition or because I am the richest but simply because of the passion I have for empowering the less privileged in our society. I also want to have a meeting with the youths of Achalla and Eziukwu, Ikwelle and Onu-Diokpa with the intention of addressing some weighty issues on ground,” he said as he decried the sales of land and called on the youths of Anyalobum community to be united.

He continued: “The reason for empowering the beneficiaries is hinged on the need to have them become business owners. It is the beginning of greater things to come. I urge the youths to take advantage of this opportunity in order to bridge the unemployment gap in our society.”

Hon. Austine Nnabuife, who spoke on behalf of the community expressed his gratitude stating that the community is appreciative of Chief Okonji’s vision for the community.