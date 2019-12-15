Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra state said it would establish camps at the Onitsha bridgehead to tackle traffic jams during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi disclosed this in Onitsha during the lunch of operation no traffic 93.7 Wazobia FM Onitsha, tagged “I WONT” at the Onitsha bridgehead.

He said no fewer than 600 officials would be deployed to the commercial city during the period with about 50 to be stationed at other camps located at flashpoints in the town with heavy traffic congestions.

He said: “The camps are to be manned 24’hours by our men whom we’re withdrawing from the neighboring commands so that we don’t overburden those in Onitsha”.

Kumapayi commended the Wazobia FM media organization for partnering with the corps through the volunteering service towards a traffic-free season.

He called for commitment and discipline on the part of the staff, assuring them of maximum support and corporation.

“We in the FRSC are set to ensure safety on the highway. We’re synergising with other relevant stakeholders to ensure there’s ease of movement before, during and after the festive season.

“You’ll be booed and insulted by the motoring public, but keep your calm. You’ll be working hand in hand with my men and I expect the best from you” he charged officers.

Earlier, Head of station Wazobia FM, Ugo Enwerji, said the exercise was part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), Mr. Chris Uzoechina urged the staff of the media outfit to see the work as a sacrifice, urging them to carry it out with courtesy and decorum.

“You must acknowledge that this job is a state responsibility. Because the bridgehead is a gateway to the state, we expect you to be courteous so as not to represent the state in a bad light”’ Uzoechina advised.