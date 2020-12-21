The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,200 operatives, and 2,000 special marshals to improve safety on roads in Lagos State during Christmas celebration.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Ogungbemide said that the deployment was to ensure success of the command’s end-of-year special patrol which began on Dec. 15.

He said that the command made available no fewer than 45 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, two bikes and four tow trucks for the patrol. “There are 24-hour-help areas, with situation room opened to attend to emergency requests.