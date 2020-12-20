(From Ige Adekunle, NAN)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) command in Ogun, has deployed 2,452 personnel across the state to monitor and control gridlocks during the yuletide.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State FRSC Sector Commander, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Umar said that 33 vehicles, ten motorbikes, seven ambulances and two towing trucks have been deployed for the exercise.

The sector commander said that the personnel made up of Regular and Special Marshals have been deployed to traffic prone areas and construction zones to ensure accident hitch-free yuletide.

“The heavy presence of the FRSC officials would be felt across the state to monitor and control traffic jams so as to ensure sanity and check excesess of motorists during the festive season,” he said.

Umar advised drivers against excessive speeding, urging them to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“The FRSC implored motorists to keep their vehicles roadworthy and obey all traffic rules and regulations to stay alive during the yuletide,” he said.

Umar, however, appealed to the motoring public to observe COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by the Federal Government in order to further reduce the spread of the virus and flatten the curve of the pandemic.