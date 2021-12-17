Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Borno Sector Command, has mobilised 555 personnel for the ember months patrol in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sanusi Ibrahim, disclosed this while flagging-off the patrol, codenamed: “Operation Zero Tolerance for Road Traffic Crashes” in Maiduguri on Friday.

Ibrahim said that the personnel comprised 116 officers, 339 marshals and 100 special marshals.

He said that the special patrol would be conducted in partnership with other stakeholders to achieve reduction in road traffic crash, fatalities and injuries.

“It will also ensure prompt response to road crash victims, removal of obstruction on the road and facilitate free flow of traffic on all roads within the state.

“Enforcement will target excessive speeding, overloading, lane indiscipline/route violation, tyre violations, dangerous driving and overtaking, among others,” he said.

Ibrahim commended the state government for its support in area of road safety as well as construction and rehabilitation of township roads which, he said, had reduced accidents.

Also speaking, Coordinator of Special Marshals in the state, Mr Mohammed Dahaya, called for maximum support of the public for the exercise to succeed. (NAN)

