From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 377 regular Marshals and 300 special Marshals to guarantee safety in Imo during the 2022 yuletide.

Acting Corps Marshal of the commission Mr Dauda Biu disclosed this on Tuesday in Owerri at the flag-off of 2022 “Ember Month” campaign, titled “avoid overspeeding, overloading and unsafe tires to arrive alive”.

Biu, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9HQ Mr Ocheja Ameh said the aim of the campaign advocacy was to educate road users against poor attitude to road traffic rules.

He said Nigerians must end the impression that most road crashes on the high ways are caused by “blood sucking demons”.

Biu said overspending, non adherence to traffic rules, driving under the influence of alcohol among others are the major cause of road crashes on the high ways.

He noted that to ensure free flow of traffic and accident during yuletide, the commission has identified all the flash points in the state and has deployed enough manpower.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his address at the ceremony assured that Imo government would partner strongly with FRSC during and after the yuletide to ensure safety of it’s citizens.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties Dr Okey Anukwem disclosed that he has spent billions of naira to rehabilitate three federal roads in Imo.

The Sector Commander Mr Evaristus Ebeniro assured that the command has put in place operational strategies towards ensuring that roads are safe for commuters during yuletide.

He said 377 regular marshals and 300 special marshals deployed in the state would perform various functions during yuletide, ranging from traffic enforcement, control, emergency rescue and clearing of obstructions among others.

Ebeniro said 24 routes and 34 traffic control points have been identified for effective patrol coverage and traffic control activities.