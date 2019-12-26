The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has undertaken a critical review of the first phase of special Christmas patrol on road traffic management and crashes.

T he Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the road had remained stable since the patrol began.

He called on the motoring public to sustain their obedience to traffic rules and regulations, adding that t he year exercise was expected to last till January 15, when stand down instructions would be issued.

He commended the personnel of the Corps across for demonstrating absolute commitment, professionalism and innovativeness in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the personnel and conduct of the motoring public in the first phase of the exercise, in spite of some challenges encountered in parts of the country.

He emphasised on the logistics put into place which did not only complement the effort of personnel in the field commands in traffic management, but ensured compliance to operational procedures as laid down in the administrative instructions.

According to him, the fact that traffic movements were orderly in most parts of the dreaded points across the federation toward the Christmas day, with no reported case of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day, was a positive development.

He charged the personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to issues of road safety, as the second phase of the exercise commences in earnest, following the successful Christmas celebration.

“I want to commend motorists for improved attitude to use of the road during the Christmas celebration.

“I urge them to sustain the habit by showing greater concerns for other road users who must be given equal right to use of the roads,” he stated.

Oyeyemi tasked those leading convoy vehicles to show greater restraint while passing through congested areas to avoid causing disorderliness that could result to traffic chaos.

He appreciated the stakeholders, particularly members of the security agencies, for collaborating with the Corps in ensuring orderliness and security in challenging areas across the country.

“FRSC will remain committed to ensuring safer road environment through more effective management of traffic in all parts of the roads as the second phase of the exercise commences till the end of the yuletide season and beyond,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the FRSC special end of year operation codenamed, “Operation Zero Tolerance For Road Crashes,” was launched in early September to counter the perennial traffic crashes, congestion, injury and deaths that characterise the Yuletide season.

NAN also reports that it covers the entire ’ember months and got heightened from 15 December with massive deployments of personnel, logistics and monitors from the national Headquarters of the Corps. (NAN)