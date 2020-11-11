The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday said it would intensify patrol in 59 identified routes in Kaduna State during the yuletide.

FRSC Sector Commander in Kaduna state, Mr Hafiz Mohammed made this known at a news conference to commemorate the 2020 African Road Safety Day for road accident victims.

Mohammed added that the command would embark on strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, and remove obstructions for safer roads during the period.

This, he said would be done through the 12 Unit Commands, eight Out-posts, eight Zebra Emergency Ambulance Service Centres, Special Marshals and other relevant stakeholders on road safety management.

Mohammed, however, commended the Kaduna State Government, Special Marshals, the media and other stakeholders for their efforts towards road safety management in the state.

He solicited their continued support in “compliance with all traffic rules and regulations’’, adding that road safety was everybody’s business. (NAN)