The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it did not record any road accident in Plateau Central during the recent Christmas and New year celebrations.

Mr Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pankshin Unit Command, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Pankshin.

Ikeh-Akabogu said, “this feat was achieved within the hinterlands of the Plateau central due to the route lining of our officers along dangerous bents and accident prone areas.”

“Lives of both motorists and commuters are so precious to the Nigerian Government and as such FRSC took it upon herself to ensure that accidents on our highways are avoided.

“Our first step within the Plateau central was launching of commencement of the 2019 EMBER MONTHS Special Patrol Operations from Dec. 15.

“The theme is ‘Road Safety is a State of Mind, Road Crash is Absence of Mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive’ and we followed it with series of sensitisation campaigns in motor parks, Churches and Mosques as well as Communities, ” he said.

The Unit commander said that special patrol operations focused on excessive speed, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline and use of cell phone while driving

Others include: seat belt violation , overloading violation, speed limiting device violation and passenger manifest violation by commercial vehicles.

He said that 125 personnel, comprising Regular and Special marshals were deployed to oversee traffic activities on highways within the Plateau Central Zone, especially along Halle/Mangu, Mangu/Gindri, Mang Township, Panyam, Kerang/Chip corridors.

The commander said places such as Mararaba Pushit, Pankshin, Chigwon, Amper/Dawaki, were also manned by the command’s Staff with diligence.

“Motorists traveling during this period to celebrate with their loved ones are advised to be extra careful while driving along the Corridor. They should pay special attention to Corner Machiji and Corner Kuka .

“Accordingly, motorists arrested for contravening driving regulations during the period of ember months were meant to be impounded till after the celebrations.

“We were glad that Motorists were able to demonstrate love to fellow road users by obeying traffic rules to arrive home safely to celebrate with their loved ones, ” The unit command boss noted.

Ikeh-Akabogu further stated that what worked for the corps was its threat that any motorist apprehended flouting traffic rules would be treated as driving dangerously and risk being prosecuted.

He called on motorists to continue to maintain the good spirit of prudence and carefulness on the highways to avoid crashes and deaths of innocent souls. (NAN)