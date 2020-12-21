The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned road users , especially the Very Important Personalities (VIPs), to abide by traffic rules and regulations during the Christmas and New Year period.

Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, Sector Commander, FRSC, Delta Command, who gave the warning on Monday while controlling traffic at the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge, emphasised on persons plying one-way.

According to him, any VIP, road user or transport fleet operator that fails to abide by this regulation will also risk being arrested and prosecuted.

“Traffic gridlock is mainly caused by one-way driving.

“Policemen who escort a VIP and police escorting vehicles should desist from driving against traffic as the law is no respecter of anybody.’’

The FRSC boss, who decried the impunity and lawlessness by police escorts, said that their disregard for traffic laws was inimical to safety and free flow of traffic.

“Dangerous driving, overtaking, lane and route violation, obstruction, use of cell phone while driving, use of mechanically deficient vehicle, among others are major causes of accident.

“Road users who fail to comply with the traffic laws will spend the Christmas and New Year period behind bars,’’ he said.

The commander reminded them that traffic violations result in fatal crashes, urging all road users to strive to stay alive.

Wihioka said: “A total number of 768 personnel cut across Warri and other axis would be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services and Enforcement during the period.

“All operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts.”

He said that during the period, there would be 24 hours operations, which would include establishment of Traffic Control Camps.

Wihioka enjoined members of the public to copy the vehicle registration number of traffic offenders and call FRSC attention on the toll free telephone number 122 or 0700 CALLFRSC (0700 2255 377) as offenders would be prosecuted.

The zonal commanding officer also advised all motor park operators to always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break the traffic laws. (NAN)