The Zone RS2 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising Ogun and Lagos States, has warned travellers for the yuletide to avoid night travels.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Obayemi said that in view of the numerous road rehabilitation ongoing in major corridors, travellers needed to plan their journeys well and set out early enough.

The FRSC boss said: “One thing that is important is that, let us discourage night journeys; you don’t need the road safety staff to tell you this.

“The danger on the road can be said to be huge and should not encourage us to drive at night. If you have a breakdown for instance, who would you call, who will assist you.

“It is not wise for anybody to embark on night journey.

“It does not worth it; plan your journey in good time and set out in good time, because of the condition of some roads. For a journey that will take you one hour, add another one hour to it.’’

Obayemi urged transport operators and drivers to do due diligence in ensuring that their vehicles were road worthy before putting them on the roads.

He urged drivers to avoid driving whenever they discovered fatigue and needed rest.

“Drivers must ensure that they have enough rest before embarking on any journey and ensure that their vehicles are road worthy.

“They don’t need FRSC personnel to tell them this. If you know you are not fit enough, you are fatigued, then don’t drive a vehicle on the road,” he said.

According to him, the zone has made huge deployment of personnel and equipment for the ember month’s enlightenment campaigns and enforcement to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities.

“I want the motoring public to know that we have put everything in place to ensure that people travel throughout this period without stress.

“Our men will be deployed in such a way that they go out in good time. That is why camps have been established.

“So, as early as possible, our men will be deployed. People who intend to travel will now meet our men already at their various base.

“They will meet us on the road; not the other way round because once the traffic is built-up, it becomes very difficult to ease it off the situation.

“We will do the deployment in good time. It is easier to control traffic that way, not the other way round,’’ Obayemi said.

He, however, commended the Federal Government’s commitment toward road rehabilitation across the country, urging motorists to follow the diversions’ directive signs and other signs. (NAN)