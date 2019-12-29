He is a singer, percussionist and instrumentalist. And wait for this, he is also a serving police officer. But as you begin to wonder what’s the business of a cop in music, he hits you with a vibe straight from his latest body of work. Then you realize that it’s the official release and media presentation of his album entitled, Samantha.

New kid on the block, Christian Odiase aka C-Clear unveiled Samantha on Sunday, December 15 at the poolside of prestigious Morning Side Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Produced by Top Edge and released on Morning Side Entertainment, the album features hit singles such as Omalicha, Samantha, and Oko Iyawo.

Speaking after an exhilarating performance of some of the songs, C-Clear, who started singing as a chorister in St. Paul Anglican Church in Edo State, stated that the hit track, Samantha was inspired by his lovely wife who has been his pillar of support.

Hear him: “Samantha is a love song, which you can sing to your darling, sweetheart or lover. Actually, my wife inspired the song and that’s the reason I’m dedicating it to her. So, anytime you hear me sing Samantha, I am singing it for my wife.”

Asked if his music career will not affect his job as a police officer, the artiste quips: “Gone are the days when police officers are not allowed to do some other things like music. Today, you’re allowed to do other things as long as what you’re doing doesn’t conflict with your job as a police officer.”

His genre of music is Afropop but C-Clear plays all kinds of songs, ranging from highlife, folk and reggae. “I am a choir director, so I am versatile,” he boasts, adding, “I will not quit music until perhaps when I attain the age of 80. And I want to reiterate that I will carry my family along in my music career.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Group Executive Director, Morning Side Group, Mr. Shedrak Odo, representing the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alex Oti, stated that Morning Side Entertainment would ensure that C-Clear, who is the first artiste on their label, would be provided with relevant support that will catapult him to the peak of his music career.