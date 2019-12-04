GOtv MAX subscribers are in for a happier festive season, as GOtv and M-Net Movies have curated a special 5-hour block just for the kids to enjoy. GOtv Max customers can enjoy the exciting shows on M-Net Movies Zone Kids Club, GOtv channel 3 every day from 1pm to 6pm, starting December 4 till January 14, 2020.

On the exciting content line up is the most talked about movie series, Harry Potter, which will air from December 17 to December 22. The series will air as follows; Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, December 17; Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets: 18 December at 3:20pm; Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix: December 19, at 3:43pm; Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince; December 20, at 2:05pm; Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on December 21, at 2:05pm and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows; Part 2 on December 22, at 3:10pm.

Also, the fascinating youth-themed movie, Problem Child 1, will air on Wednesday, 4 December at 4:37pm; Problem Child 2 at 4:27pm and Mirror Mirror on December 5, at 2:40pm. Subscribers will also get to watch What A Girl Wants, which airs on December 7, at 4:15pm; Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore will show on December 27, at 3:03pm and Vampire Academy on January 8, at 1:55pm.