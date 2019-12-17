Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In a bid to pit smiles on the less privileged during the Yuletide season, a group known as Benue Ambassadors of Transformation (BAT) on Monday paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at Daudu, in Guma local Government Area of Benue state.

The Benue Ambassadors visited the camp and donated items such as food, toiletries, detergents, beverages, clothing, toys among other the IDPs.

Leader of the group, Attah Ochaga Mark who donated the items on behalf of the leadership and entire BAT Nation encouraged the Internally Displaced persons to keep faith with God.

He posited that what had happened to them can happen to anyone stressing that, as long as there is life there is hope for them.

Speaking to newsmen, Amb. Ochoga described as pathetic, the condition of the IDPs whom he said were displaced from their ancestral homes for no fault of theirs.

“It was pathetic seeing the numbers of families that have been displaced from their homes and are now being camped under very poor living conditions.

BAT thanked Government and international organizations who have been providing for the IDPs so far, even as he called on them to find a lasting solution to the incessant herdsmen attacks on Benue communities so that the IDPs can return to their various homes.

Mark also enjoined all well meaning sons and daughters as well as friends of Benue to join hands with Benue Ambassadors of Transformation (BAT) to give the Internally Displaced persons a better Christmas celebration.