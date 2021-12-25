In the spirit of Christmas, House on The Rock Church has for over a decade been putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

Through its Project Spread programme, the church annually ensures it touches the lives of widows, widowers, orphans and unemployed Nigerians by giving them money and food items among others.

According to Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, Project Spread was initiated to show and share with Nigerians the true meaning of Christmas. “Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ into the world as it is the ultimate gift humanity received, through putting a big smile on the faces of the less privileged in communities around us,” he said.

Speaking further at the gifting event that took place at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday December 18, 2021, Pastor Adefarasin reiterated reason people should come together to settle the issue of human needs. “Every festive season, we are able to feed about four thousand families for about two weeks. We know that giving somebody fish is not going to change their lives, what we do is teach them how to fish.”

Stressing more on the significance of giving to the needy especially in this festive season, Adefarasin said: “The first great gift that God gave to men was he took away condemnation, and it’s amazing that when God chose to come to the world, he didn’t go to palaces, 5-star hospitals or hotels, he came to a lamb trove. He was born where lambs were born… We don’t think government should do it all; we should have the private sector come together, create innovative ways and live by catholic examples.”