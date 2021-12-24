The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured its customers across the network of its commitment to ensuring hitch-free services during the Christmas holidays.

This is contained in a statement by IBEDC Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said that the company had mapped out effective strategies to ensure that customers enjoyed uninterrupted services during the celebrations and beyond as much as is within its control.

While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a merry Christmas and happy new year, Ayodele said that measures had also been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the Christmas holidays.

He said IBEDC technical crew would work throughout the holidays to rectify electrical faults to enable customers to enjoy the period.

The chief operating officer urged all Nigerians to demonstrate the virtue of love, which Christmas symbolises.

He appealed to consumers to ensure prompt payment of their electricity bills and adequate vending to avoid disconnection or disruption of service during the holidays.

He urged customers to take advantage of the hassle-free payment platforms — Fetswallet, Mcash, etransact, Watu, Payarena, Jumia and ibedc.com to pay their electricity bills promptly.

“Our offices are also open during the holiday from 9am-3pm to attend to customers for enquiries, complaint, bill payment, vending, “ he said.

Ayodele also urged Nigerians to observe and adhere to all the Coronavirus safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also advised parents to ensure proper supervision of their children to prevent electrical accidents.

The official warned against cooking or trading under high-tension wires and engaging quacks to fix faults. (NAN)