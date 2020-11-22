David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has appealed to the Govenor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to lift the suspension placed on some traditional rulers in the State as part of government’s gift to the people of the State these seasons.

It would be recalled that Governor Obiano recently suspended twelve traditional rulers in the State following their trip to Abuja at the expense of a billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over an issue the Governor was allegedly not conformable with.

Ezeonwuka while lending his voice on the matter pleaded with Governor Obiano to toe the path of a true Christian he is, as a Papal Knight of St Gregory the Great, and forgive the traditional rulers in the spirit of Christmas and New Year seasons.

The Igbo leader noted that this would enable them unite with government and their subjects for the joy of Christmas and New Year.

Chief Ezeonwuka reminded the Governor that the Igbo believed that if you use the right hand to slap a child for offense committed, you equally turned round to use the left hand to console him as the slap had invariably served its purpose, “which is bringing caution to the mind of the child.” He noted that the suspension had served its purpose.

“Let us use this opportunity to make it known to Christians generally that Christmas gifts would not only be just about sharing money and clothes or bags of rice and cows, it also includes love, peace making and forgiveness and that is why I am asking the Govenor to forgive the traditional rulers and lift the suspension placed on them, ” he concluded.