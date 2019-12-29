Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of has assured the Hausa community in Abia State of cooperation and peaceful coexistence amongst all persons and ethnic groups in the state.

A release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said the Governor gave the assurance at his Country Home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa LGA, while receiving leaders of the Hausa Community in Aba who came to pay him the traditional Christmas homage.

He assured that his government would not fold its arm and watch anyone molesting persons pursuing their legitimate businesses, noting that some of them had lived all their lives in Aba, and should therefore not to be discriminated against.

He, however, advised them to remain law abiding and to discharge all their obligations to the government at all times.