From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has paid workers’ salaries for the month of December 2022 ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government also approved 100% payment of 2009 and 2010 arrears of pensions and gratuities for retirees in the local government from the SURE-P refund to states.

Kwara State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has never defaulted in the payment of workers’ salaries, a clear departure from what was obtained in the past where months of salaries were owed to workers under the previous administrations.

AbdulRazaq also implemented the N30,000 minimum wage for workers which is paid by few states in the country.

The Governor has made it a standing tradition to pay workers earlier during festive periods for them to make adequate preparations and provisions for their families.

AbdulRazaq upon assumption of office also cleared backlogs of salaries owed to workers by the previous administrations across MDAs.

He has also restored funding of MDAs with running costs to guarantee efficiency and effectiveness in their day-to-day operations and administration.

The Governor has over time been commended for his commitment to workers’ welfare by stakeholders in the state and country.